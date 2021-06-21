Baseball: Ohtani hits MLB-leading 23rd homer in Angels loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd home run of the season Sunday and is now tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the MLB lead, but the Los Angeles Angels still lost 5-3 to the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings. Ohtani tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning with a two-run homer off second-year pro Casey Mize, setting a career high for homers in a season in the series finale. It was the second time this season he has homered in three straight games. But neither team scored in the next four innings and the game went to the 10th. Detroit center fielder Daz Cameron had a two-run single in the top of the 10th a...