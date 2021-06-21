CORRECTION (:Markets-Morning UPDATE1:)
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Nikkei plunges 3% in morning on early U.S. interest rate hike fears," please note the following CORRECTION. At 9th graf, please read...the Fed indicated last week following their policy meeting that it would raise short-term interest rates twice in 2023...(not...long-term interest rates...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.