CORRECTION (:Markets-Morning UPDATE1:)

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Nikkei plunges 3% in morning on early U.S. interest rate hike fears," please note the following CORRECTION. At 9th graf, please read...the Fed indicated last week following their policy meeting that it would raise short-term interest rates twice in 2023...(not...long-term interest rates...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.