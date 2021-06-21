Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Newsfrom Japan

JMA Management Center Inc. has set up its first overseas subsidiary in Thailand to offer human resources development services to Japanese companies aiming to expand into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region. JMAM (Thailand) Co. was formed in Bangkok on May 27 with an initial capital of 70 million yen ($635,250) and five employees, including two Japanese representatives, an official of the Tokyo-based company told NNA. Its core business is to provide support for Thai workers hoping to acquire manufacturing skills certificates. The support business regarding the Thai version of the ...