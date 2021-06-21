Hong Kong's Apple Daily could shutter in days: report

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily could be forced to shut within days as the Hong Kong government has frozen its assets under a sweeping national security law, Reuters news agency reported Monday. The report quoted Mark Simon, an adviser to Jimmy Lai, founder of a media company that publishes the outspoken newspaper, as saying that the assets freeze has affected the daily's cash flow and closure could come in "a matter of days." Authorities last week indicted two executives as well as three companies handling printing and internet content for the paper for allegedly colluding with ...