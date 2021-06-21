URGENT: Iran's president-elect demands U.S. lift all sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday demanded that the United States lift all sanctions on his country, in his first press conference since winning last Friday's election. The anti-U.S. conservative hardliner said the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden must lift them if Iran is to reverse the nuclear steps it took in response to previous U.S. administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal. Under the deal struck with six major powers, Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. But it has been ramping them up since May ...