ASEAN welcomes Japan's $10 billion support for decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations welcomed Japan's pledge in their special meeting Monday of $10 billion in financial support for decarbonization efforts by its member states. The joint statement released after the online meeting between ASEAN energy ministers and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said they shared the need for adequate financing to support the region's energy transitions involving measures to cut carbon dioxide emissions and accelerate renewable energy use. "In light of the unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet...