N. Korea acknowledges "food crisis" amid novel coronavirus pandemic

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party discussed how to "overcome the present food crisis," at its four-day plenary meeting of the Central Committee through Friday, state-run television reported. It is rare for North Korea to use the expression "food crisis" when describing the state of the nation, raising concern that its citizens are facing difficulties in obtaining daily necessities with trade stifled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was quoted by the official Korean Central News Agency as saying at the gathering that the food situation is "getting tense," a...