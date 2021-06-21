Baseball: Orix edges Rakuten for 1st 9-straight wins in decade

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes won their ninth straight game for the first time in a decade after the Pacific League-leading team beat the Rakuten Eagles 4-3 on Monday. A day after topping the PL standings for the first time in seven years, the Buffaloes sent seven pitchers to the mound to fend off the Eagles, who have been setting the pace this season, handing them their sixth straight defeat. A bases-loaded hit batsman scored the first Orix run in the second, and Stefen Romero hit a solo homer in the third off Rakuten starter Ryota Takinaka (5-3), but Hiroaki Shimauchi singled in a run in the home half ...