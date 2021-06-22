Japan, S. Korea divided over wartime history, Fukushima water release

Newsfrom Japan

Senior officials of Japan and South Korea remained divided during their talks Monday over wartime history issues and Tokyo's decision to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power into the ocean. Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, told his South Korean counterpart, Lee Sang Ryol, that Seoul should take appropriate action over wartime labor compensation and "comfort women" issues, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The South Korean side, on the other hand, reiterated its position that it would ...