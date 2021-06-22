Baseball: Ohtani named AL Player of the Week for 3rd time

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named Player of the Week for the American League on Monday, claiming the Major League Baseball award for the third time in his career. Ohtani earned the honor for the June 14-20 period, hitting .296 with six home runs and nine RBIs in seven games. He also chalked up a win on the mound, limiting the Detroit Tigers to one run in six innings in the Angels' 7-5 victory on Thursday. It was the first time for the Japanese player to receive the weekly award since his rookie season in the majors in 2018, when he earned it once in April and again in Sep...