Britain to launch formal talks on joining TPP

Newsfrom Japan

Britain will officially launch negotiations Tuesday to join the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact seen as a promising market, the government said in a statement. Britain filed a request in February to join the trading bloc which spans the Asia-Pacific region. The free trade bloc, currently chaired by Japan, agreed to start negotiations on the matter earlier this month. London is keen to boost trade with the region following its decision to leave the European Union, and sees the free trade area -- estimated to be worth 9 trillion pounds ($12.5 trillion), according to the gover...