Nikkei opens sharply higher, up over 2% after U.S. stock surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday as the Nikkei tracked overnight gains on Wall Street and rose over 2 percent, a day after the bellwether posted a more than 900-point drop, its largest points fall in four months. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 633.10 points, or 2.26 percent, from Monday to 28,644.03. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 42.84 points, or 2.26 percent, at 1,942.29. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, rubber product, and warehousing and harbor ...