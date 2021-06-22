Nikkei up nearly 3% in morning as interest rate hike fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Tuesday morning, lifting the Nikkei index nearly 3 percent on a Wall Street rally overnight amid receding concerns about an early interest rate increase. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 811.35 points, or 2.90 percent, from Monday to 28,822.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 54.68 points, or 2.88 percent, at 1,954.13. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, rubber product, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues.