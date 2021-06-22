Tokyo Olympic organizers to allow alcohol to be sold at venues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to allow alcoholic beverages to be sold to spectators at competition venues during the global sports event but with restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. The decision was apparently made in consideration of a sponsorship contract with an alcoholic beverage company. Organizers will likely set time limits for such sales, the sources said, as the Japanese capital readies itself for the start of the games in around a month. A guideline on spectators for the Tokyo Olympics, due to kick off on July 23, will be u...