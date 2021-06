Main events scheduled for Wednesday, June 23

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, June 23: -- 1 month until opening of Tokyo Olympics. -- Details to be announced about lottery for holders of Tokyo Olympic tickets after gov't set spectator cap amid pandemic. -- Okinawa to mark 76th anniversary of end of Battle of Okinawa. -- Kansai Electric to reactivate 45-year-old Mihama No. 3 reactor, 1st exceptional case permitted under post-Fukushima accident rule that limits duration of nuclear plant operation to 40 years in principle. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes for April 26-27 policy meeting at 8:50