Soccer: Kubo headlines Japan squad gunning for gold on home soil

Newsfrom Japan

Twenty-year-old wunderkind Takefusa Kubo was named Tuesday among the headliners of a Japanese men's soccer squad tasked with winning gold on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Games. The Getafe playmaker, currently on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid, is one of several players in the 18-man Olympic squad with senior men's national team experience, along with Arminia Bielefeld winger Ritsu Doan and Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Sampdoria center-back Maya Yoshida, the current senior men's national captain, joins Stuttgart defensive midfielder Wataru Endo and Urawa Reds wingback Hiroki Sa...