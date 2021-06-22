URGENT: Nikkei ends over 3% higher as interest rate hike concerns ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei logging its largest point gain in one year of over 3 percent, as concerns about an early U.S. interest rate hike eased. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 873.20 points, or 3.12 percent, from Monday at 28,884.13, after briefly losing 1,100 points the previous day. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 60.08 points, or 3.16 percent, higher at 1,959.53. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, warehousing and harbor transportation service, a...