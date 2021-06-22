Uber Japan referred to prosecutors over hiring of overstayers

Newsfrom Japan

Police referred Uber Japan Co. and two of its former employees to prosecutors Tuesday for allegedly hiring two Vietnamese overstayers as Uber Eats food delivery staff last year in violation of the country's immigration control law. The 47-year-old former representative of Uber Japan and a 36-year-old former worker in charge of its legal compliance are suspected of employing the two overstayers for deliveries between June and August 2020 without checking their visa status. The former legal compliance officer has admitted to the charge, telling investigators she was "aware of a flaw" in the comp...