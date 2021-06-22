Baseball: Padres' Darvish fastest MLB pitcher to get 1,500 strikeouts

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish struck out 11 and tossed six innings of one-run ball, setting an all-time Major League Baseball record and helping the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Monday. Darvish's 11th strikeout was also his 1,500th major league strikeout and he reached the mark in just 197 games, fewer than any other pitcher in MLB history. Randy Johnson, who held the previous record, did it in 206. Darvish's 78th career win put him joint-third with Masahiro Tanaka on the all-time list for major league pitchers from Japan. In the series opener at Petco Park, Darvish ...