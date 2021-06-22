Baseball: Aoyagi outpitches Ono as Tigers narrowly beat Dragons

Newsfrom Japan

Koyo Aoyagi outpitched his fellow Tokyo Olympic teammate Yudai Ono as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat the Chunichi Dragons 2-1 on Tuesday. Aoyagi (6-2), named along with Ono among 24 Samurai Japan players by manager Atsunori Inaba last week, allowed one unearned run over seven innings on four hits and a walk as he struck out three in a 91-pitch effort at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. "I was really wary (of Ono), I couldn't beat him much last season so I was intent on putting in a good effort," said Aoyagi, who has improved his ERA to a CL-leading 1.96. "It's pretty awesome hearing that ...