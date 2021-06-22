Japan to work with U.S., others to improve process for AI patents

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will cooperate with the United States, most European nations, China and South Korea to improve application and examination procedures for patents related to artificial intelligence and new technologies, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. The move, which involves patent offices of the five parties, aims to encourage inventors to protect their intellectual property rights in a field where demand is growing. According to the Japan Patent Office, applications filed in the five economies accounted for around 85 percent of the roughly 3.22 million patent applications filed worldwide in ...