Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall Street gains, weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while a weaker yen boosted export-related shares. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 109.96 points, or 0.38 percent, from Tuesday to 28,994.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.19 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,961.72. Gainers were led by precision instrument, warehousing and harbor transportation service, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.65-66 yen compared with 110.62-72 yen in New York...