Nikkei slightly up on eased U.S. rate hike, tapering fears

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index of Tokyo stocks was slightly higher Wednesday morning, lifted by Wall Street gains after remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell eased concerns about an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and stimulus tapering. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 32.55 points, or 0.11 percent, from Tuesday to 28,916.68. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.49 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,954.04. Gainers were led by precision instrument, and warehousing and harbor transportation service issues, while marine t...