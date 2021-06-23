Son tells shareholders SoftBank Group to become "vision capitalist"

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said Wednesday his company will become a "vision capitalist" that plays a key role in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence and other innovations. Speaking online to investors at a general shareholders' meeting, Son said SoftBank Group, which posted a record net profit for any Japanese firm in the previous business year, will continue to take risks and invest in promising startups that have yet to become profitable. "Are we a venture capitalist? If I put it simply, we may be a gigantic venture capitalist. But it's too narrow a defin...