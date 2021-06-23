Pertamina, Japanese firms join hands for low-carbon tech research

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesian state oil company PT. Pertamina has agreed with a group of Japanese companies to study the feasibility of an innovative carbon-reducing technology at a gas field in Indonesia's Central Java Province. Japan's Electric Power Development Co., known as J-Power, JGC Holdings Corp. and Japan NUS Co., or JANUS, are also involved with the deal aimed at bringing into practical use in five years their carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) system. The Bandung Institute of Technology is the other party in the Gundih gas field project starting this month, according to Pertamina. A feasi...