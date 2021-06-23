Tokyo stocks fall after surge, despite U.S. rate hike concerns easing

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended slightly lower Wednesday as caution remained about chasing the upside a day after a surge, despite eased concerns over an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike and stimulus tapering. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 9.24 points, or 0.03 percent, from Tuesday at 28,874.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.39 points, or 0.53 percent, lower at 1,949.14. Decliners were led by insurance and real estate issues.