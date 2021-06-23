URGENT: Hong Kong's Apple Daily to publish last edition "no later than Sat."

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which has had its assets frozen and its executives indicted under a sweeping national security law, will publish its last print edition no later than Saturday, its management said Wednesday. The board of directors of parent company Next Digital Ltd., in a statement, said it "regrets to announce that due to the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong, Apple Daily in its print form will come to an end no later than the last edition on Saturday." The outspoken newspaper thanked its readers "for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and...