Soccer: Marcos Junior leads F Marinos past Sagan

Newsfrom Japan

Marcos Junior exploited a rare defensive lapse by the J-League first-division's stingiest defense to knock in the winner in Yokohama F Marinos' 2-0 win over Sagan Tosu on Wednesday. In the 63rd minute at Yokohama's Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium, the Brazilian striker exploited some careless ball handling by Sagan midfielder Keya Sento to dispossess him in his own half and break the scoreless deadlock. Marcos Junior rounded Sento, sprinted toward Sagan's goal and unleashed a fierce shot from the edge of the area that caromed off a defender and past keeper Park Il Gyu. The goal was just the ninth s...