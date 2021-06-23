Ex-aide to Suga to assume Japan's top finance bureaucrat post

Newsfrom Japan

The government plans to name Koji Yano, known for his close ties to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, as vice finance minister, the top bureaucratic post at the most powerful ministry in Japan, government sources said Wednesday. Yano, who currently heads the Finance Ministry's Budget Bureau, worked as an aide to Suga from December 2012 to July 2015 when the latter was chief Cabinet secretary. Yano, 58, will succeed Mitsuru Ota, 61, as vice finance minister. The ministry is expected to announce the appointment soon. He joined the ministry in 1985 after graduating from Hitotsubashi University, unli...