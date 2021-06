Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily folded under pressure from authorities after publishing its final print edition Thursday, putting an end to its 26-year history. The outspoken paper, which has long been a target for the authorities with its liberal stances, was seen as a beacon of press freedom in Hong Kong as its existence showed that diversity was tolerated, if not embraced, under the city's semiautonomous status within China.