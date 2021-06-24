Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow's fall, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, tracking overnight losses on the Dow Jones index, with investors locking in gains following a recent rebound of the Nikkei. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 42.47 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday to 28,832.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 3.01 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,946.13. Decliners were led by consumer credit, real estate and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 111.01-02 yen compared with 110.91-111.01 yen in New York a...