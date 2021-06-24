Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Thursday morning as a weaker yen prompted buying in export-related shares, while gains were capped by worries over a possible increase in coronavirus variants in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 45.23 points, or 0.16 percent, from Wednesday to 28,920.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 1.44 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,950.58. Gainers were led by mining, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues.