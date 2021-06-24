Baseball: Ohtani goes over 100 pitches, Angels lose in 13

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-3 extra-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants, tossing more than 100 pitches for only the third time in his MLB career. Ohtani pitched six innings of one-run ball, giving up six hits with nine strikeouts, two walks and a wild pitch. The Japanese two-way player went 0-for-3 at the plate, grounding out once and striking out swinging twice. "It was hot but I'm glad I was able to work through long innings," Ohtani said. "I think I did all right, other than that one bad pitch that turned into a homer (in th...