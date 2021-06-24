Dentsu's China unit signs strategic accord with Hainan gov't

Newsfrom Japan

A marketing unit of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc., dentsu mcgarrybowen China, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Hainan Province government to help attract Japanese businesses to the tropical island. The company and the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau will share opportunities regarding the Hainan free trade port project under the deal sealed on June 16 that also includes a wide area of cooperation to promote investment. Among other areas of collaborations are duty-free business and cross-border e-commerce, intellectual property, support for st...