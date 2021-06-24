Tokyo stocks end flat on virus fears, supported by weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Thursday, weighed on by worries over a potential rise in coronavirus variants in Japan while a weaker yen lifted export-related shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 0.34 points, or 0.00 percent, from Wednesday at 28,875.23. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 2.04 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 1,947.10. Gainers were led by mining, and iron and steel issues, while air transportation and land transportation issues led decliners.