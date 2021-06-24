Japan gov't keeps economic view in June with reduced virus risk

Newsfrom Japan

The government retained its view that some sectors of the Japanese economy are experiencing increased weakness in its monthly report for June, indicating Thursday more optimism about the outlook with lessening risk from the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese economy shows "further" weakness in some components and remains in a severe situation due to the pandemic, the Cabinet Office said in the report describing the overall economic situation, using the same wording as the May report which downgraded the evaluation for the first time in three months. Looking ahead, the office said the economy i...