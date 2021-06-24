China files complaint to WTO over Australia's anti-dumping tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

China said Thursday that it has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization over anti-dumping tariffs imposed by Australia on some of its goods, marking a further escalation of trade tensions between the two countries. The move by the Chinese Commerce Ministry is believed to be a retaliation against Australia's recent decision to lodge a complaint to the WTO over China's anti-dumping duties on wine exports. China said it has targeted Australia's tariffs on its products such as vehicle parts for railways. Australia, meanwhile, said late last month that it will ask the WTO to establish a d...