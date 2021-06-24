Soccer: Okuno, Tiago spearhead Cerezo's ACL win over Guangzhou FC

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Okuno and Brazilian defender Tiago headed in corner kicks in each half as J-League side Cerezo Osaka beat China's Guangzhou FC 2-0 in their Asian Champions League Group J opener in Buriram, Thailand on Thursday. In a game Cerezo dominated from start to finish, Okuno was unmarked as he snuck into the penalty area near the right post. He met Riki Harakawa's 15th-minute corner from the right and knocked it inside the far post. Another Harakawa cross from the right in the 69th minute found Tiago at the far post. The defender dove toward the ball and stretched his 1.91-meter body as far as ...