Baseball: Wang, rookie Ito stop streaking Buffaloes

Taiwan's Wang Po-jung drove in two runs, and rookie right-hander Hiromi Ito allowed two runs over six innings as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Orix Buffaloes 5-2 on Thursday, snapping the Pacific League leaders' streak of 11 straight winning decisions. Kensuke Kondo doubled with two outs in the first at Kyocera Dome Osaka and scored on Wang's single. With the Fighters' leading 2-0 in the third, Wang doubled with two outs to make it 3-0 against Buffaloes starter Hirotoshi Masui (2-5), a former Fighter. "I got good advice from the coaches and good information from our advance scouts, and that...