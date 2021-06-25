U.S. acts against China firms to tackle forced labor in supply chains

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government said Thursday it has imposed an import ban on a China-made solar panel material and taken other actions against Chinese companies over allegations of forced labor in an effort to root out unethical practices from U.S. supply chains. The latest move, which will affect companies such as Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., comes as the administration of President Joe Biden steps up pressure on Beijing over allegations of human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's far-western Xinjiang region. The administration also said it is translating into action the pledge...