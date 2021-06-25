Biden slams China for "repression" after Hong Kong paper closure

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday slammed Beijing for suppressing independent media and silencing dissenting views after Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily folded under pressure from Chinese and Hong Kong authorities. "It is a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and around the world," Biden said in a statement, adding, "Intensifying repression by Beijing has reached such a level that Apple Daily, a much-needed bastion of independent journalism in Hong Kong, has now ceased publishing." Emphasizing that the act of journalism is not a crime, Biden urged China to stop targeting ...