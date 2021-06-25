Microsoft unveils Windows 11, 1st revamp of OS in 6 years

Newsfrom Japan

Microsoft Corp. on Thursday unveiled its new Windows 11 operating system, with the aim of offering it as a free upgrade for current Windows 10 users by the end of the year. The upcoming version, also planned to be available for smartphones as an app, will be the first revamp of the Windows operating system in around six years. It boasts a simplified design including Snap Layouts for easier multitasking, as well as multiple customizable desktops such as for work, gaming and school. "The past 18 months brought an incredible shift in how we used our PCs," said Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief produ...