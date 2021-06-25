Tokyo stocks open higher on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains after U.S. President Joe Biden agreed with a bipartisan group of senators on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal to drive the country's economic recovery. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 238.87 points, or 0.83 percent, from Thursday to 29,114.10. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.82 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,962.92. Every industry category gained ground, barring marine transportation issues. Major gainers included ...