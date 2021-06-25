Tokyo stocks rise in morning on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning after Wall Street was buoyed by news that U.S. President Joe Biden agreed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators to accelerate the country's economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 217.77 points, or 0.75 percent, from Thursday to 29,093.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 13.15 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,960.25. Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining, and nonferrous metal issues.