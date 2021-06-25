Toshiba vows to regain trust from shareholders after gov't collusion

Newsfrom Japan

The president of Toshiba Corp. pledged Friday to win back trust from shareholders after the Japanese industrial conglomerate was found to have colluded with the government to influence foreign activist investors, in yet another governance scandal to engulf the firm. Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa made the promise at its annual general shareholders' meeting before they vote on Toshiba's new lineup of 11 directors, including board chairman Osamu Nagayama who has faced calls from some foreign investors to resign. "We will work to restore trust from all stakeholders, including shareholders," Tsunak...