Main events scheduled for June 28-July 4

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 28-July 4: June 28 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from June 17-18 policy meeting. June 29 (Tues) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for May. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of jobs offers to job seekers for May. June 30 (Wed) -- Operators of shinkansen bullet trains to finish removing all on-board pay phones. They were 1st installed in 1965. -- Event ticket vendor Pia Corp. to finish closing down all booths nationwide. They were 1st opened in 1984. -- Ministry o...