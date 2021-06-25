Japan's Sojitz invests in Singapore graphene start-up 2D Materials

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. has acquired an equity stake in 2D Materials Pte. Ltd. to take advantage of the Singaporean start-up's manufacturing technology to commercialize "graphene" nanocarbon materials. The investment amount and other details were not disclosed about a deal that marks Sojitz's first foray into the field of next-generation new materials. Its partner was spun off from a national university lab in the Southeast Asian country. Graphene is a mesh-like sheet of hexagonal carbon atoms with a honeycomb structure that resembles the cross section of a beehive. It is drawing g...