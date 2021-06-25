Tokyo stocks end higher on $1 tril. U.S. infrastructure deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday on hopes that the world's largest economy will accelerate after U.S. President Joe Biden agreed with a bipartisan group of senators on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 190.95 points, or 0.66 percent, from Thursday at 29,066.18. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 15.55 points, or 0.80 percent, higher at 1,962.65. Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and nonferrous metal issues.