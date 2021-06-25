URGENT: Japan ratifies world's biggest trade deal involving China, ASEAN

Newsfrom Japan

Japan ratified on Friday the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a mega trade agreement also involving China, Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Foreign Ministry said. Tokyo deposited its ratification instrument with the ASEAN Secretariat, making it the third member to do so toward the enforcement of the 15-nation RCEP. The ASEAN Secretariat processes operating procedures on behalf of the pact whose members account for about 30 percent of the world's output, trade and population.