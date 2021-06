Newsfrom Japan

The Japan national women's team will play Australia on July 14 in their final warm-up game ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the Japan Football Association said Friday. Nadeshiko Japan, led by manager Asako Takakura, are bidding for their first Olympic gold medal. They will face their rival Olympians at Sanga Stadium by Kyocera from 7:20 p.m. Japan are ranked 11th in the FIFA rankings, while Australia are ninth. Japan have a 9-5 record against Australia with two draws.